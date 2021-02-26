Henderson County Animal Control and Humane Society deal with influx of stray dog calls

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s been a busy time for officials at the Henderson County Humane Society and Animal Control. Debbie Edwards, operations manager, said they’ve been receiving many calls about stray dogs loose in the county and Henderson city limits.

“That cold snap that we had… when that warm weather hit, I’m sure that dogs are getting just as claustrophobic as people and they just want to get out and run. It’s pretty typical. But it’s been pretty alarming in the last couple of days,” Edwards said.

She said they picked up and took in ten dogs in the span of two days. They’ll hold them and post pictures of them online to better help people identify the dogs. But that doesn’t always work. Edwards said they’ve got a few dogs who haven’t been claimed yet.

“Somebody has got to be looking for but has not claimed them. Once their stray hold goes up- we only keep them for five days if they don’t have any type of identification on them– they go up for adoption,” Edwards said.

Edwards said it’s sad to see that happen. She said a rule does exist about leashing your dogs in the county.

“We do have a leash law here in Henderson County- it’s an ordinance. We’ve even had seven different citations that animal control has had to issue just since January for animals running alarge,” Edwards said.

She said that’s in place to keep dogs safe and out of the streets, which can get very busy.

“We want to make sure that they don’t get injured or get hurt very badly, so we want to make sure they get kept secluded in their yards,” Edwards said.

Edwards also encouraged people to continue making calls if they see a stray or loose dog running around.

(This story was originally published on February 26, 2021)