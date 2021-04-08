Henderson County, Apollo enjoy celebrations before Girls Sweet Sixteen matchup

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Thursday is a big day for two Tri-State girls basketball teams as they take the floor at Rupp Arena.

Henderson County High School and Apollo High School are separated by less than 30 miles.

Thursday, they’ll travel more than 200 miles to play each other.



The E-Gals and the Lady Colonels will face off in the first round of the state tournament. It was Wednesday that downtown Henderson was lined with supporters of their team, sending them off in style.

Apollo held a similar send off for their girls at the high school in Owensboro.

The E-Gals spent Wednesday night catching a few other games at Rupp Arena before practice.



Tonight’s game at the Girl’s Sweet Sixteen tips at 4:00 p.m. Central.

(This story was originally published April 8, 2021)