HENDERSON (WEHT) – A Henderson County baseball coach in need of a transplant received his new kidney Tuesday. Adam Hines has genetic kidney disease and was searching for a donor. Evansville native David Gustafson who now lives in Connecticut came forward as a match. Hines said Gustafson will save his life. Hines family said the surgery went well and he is now resting.

(This story was originally published on March 23, 2021)