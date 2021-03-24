Henderson County Detention Center officials take action against unique drug smuggling into the jail

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)– Officials at the Henderson County Detention Center said they’ve noticed an uptick in drug abuse among inmates. Megan McElfresh, inmate service branch captain, said they’ve noticed these drugs being smuggled into the jail in more creative measures.

“We’ve discovered that a lot of times it’s coming in through the mail as illicit substances soaked on to paper and then consumed in various forms,” McElfresh said.

That now leaves jailers to inspect the mail coming in with the help of new technologies.

“We just got a machine in that tests very traced particles of paper,” McElfresh said.

This mobile machine works by taking a swab to a surface and inserting it into a slot. The machine will show whether there are substances found or not. It’s something that goes beyond just the mail- but a personal touch as well.

“We can also swipe an inmate’s hand if we detect they’ve been smoking something and it will check those particles so I hope that when it gets out there that we use some of these processes that will deter it also,” McElfresh said.

She said this machine should aim to keep everyone safer around the detention center.