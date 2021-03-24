Henderson County Detention Center using shock gloves

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County jailers are putting a new tool to use in de-escalating situations with inmates. Jail officials said these are being used with inmates when a situation arises. They said they can easily turn them on and give a zap and it’s over.

They say these are a more humanitarian approach compared to other weapons such as tasers.

“It’s still very painful but it gets compliance rather quickly and once you remove it, it’s done unlike pepper spray that lingers for twenty or thirty minutes but this is over as soon as you release and it’s done,” said Eddie Vaught with the Henderson County Dentention Center.

Officials say regular tasers rely more on good aim and say these are easier to use at the moment.