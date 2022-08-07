HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Come support the class of 2023 Henderson County High School on their first day back to school with their annual senior sunrise.

The event will take place at the Colonel Stadium on August 10 in the football tailgate area starting at 5:45 a.m. School officials suggest bringing a chair or blanket to sit on to watch the sunrise.

There will be donuts from Independence Bank and games including frisbee and cornhole. Seniors will also get to sign the white robe.

The gates open at 5:45 a.m. and sunrise is at 6:04 a.m. There will be a prize drawing at 6:20 a.m. and senior games at 6:30. At 7 a.m. the class of 2023 will gather on the field for a senior picture. This will be followed up by a senior breakfast at 7:15 a.m. to finish off the morning.