MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Asphalt resurfacing will begin on May 5th for Kentucky Highway 136/Sand Lane. The resurfacing is a mile and a half long and happens between mile markers 19 and 21.

The work zone is between US 41-A/Green Street and Atkinson Street. Completion is set for early next week.

Drivers should expect lane restrictions on this route in Henderson County while paving activities are underway. Signs have been posted alerting the public of paving work.

Milling and paving will be addressed with this work. The contractor will do shoulder work at a later date.

