HENDERSON COUNTY., Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office will not renew its contract with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and will now create a partnership with the Henderson Police Station.

Sheriff David Crafton says the police department made them a great offer that they decided to move forward with. The police department will pay half the salary for a full-time narcotics detective for the next four years while a grant will cover the other half during the first year.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to establish a full-time narcotics detective at very little cost to the county,” Sheriff Crafton explained. “So the advantage to having that is Pennyrile while they did a pretty good job for us they were here only part-time.”

According to Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force director David Thompson, during their six year partnership with the sheriff’s office they made over 700 arrests.

“Hate to see the relationship go but I totally understand if they’re looking for something different if they can foster a good relationship with each other working relationship hopefully that will work out for the community,” Thompson said.

Thompson adds that if the sheriff’s office ever needs them again, there just one phone call away.