Henderson County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen UTV, utility trailer

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a stolen Utility Terrain Vehicle. The UTV, owned by Sprague Excavating, was taken from a field next to Posey Ball Spur in the area of Zion, police said.
The UTV was also equipped with surveying equipment and a utility trailer was stolen as well. Police believe the theft happened between Friday and Monday. Anyone with any information can contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 270-826-2713.
(This story was originally published on January 12, 2021)
