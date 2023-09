HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- This weekend in Henderson County, drivers can expect more potential delays in their commute.

On Sunday, October 1, Big Rivers Electric will be installing power lines along the interstate and will use a rolling roadblock to do so. This work will take place beginning around 7:00 a.m. about a mile south of the Kentucky 425 exit at the 147 mile marker.

Motorist in the area can expect slow traffic to last for about 30 minutes.