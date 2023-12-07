HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Crews in Henderson responded to a early morning fire at Fire Dome Pizza just off of the highway 41.

The call of a fire came in just before 4:30 a.m. and our crew on the scene said that the fire appeared to be out when they arrived, but crews were still working to ventilate the building to clear smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but there were no injuries.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update with more information as it becomes available.