HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Henderson Holiday Heroes Blood Drive is happening today, December 4 at the Presbyterian Church located at 100 S. Main Street in Henderson.

WEHT is partnering with the Southwest Chapter of the American Red Cross Indiana Region to bring this much needed blood drive to the community. This time of year is traditionally had on the nation’s blood supply. Seasonal illness, winter weather and the upcoming holidays often lead to lower appointment numbers and decreased donor turnout, making it hard to keep up with the demand for blood products.

The blood drive will last from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., and you can still schedule a time for an appointment to reduce wait times, by visiting the link here.