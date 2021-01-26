Henderson hosting public meeting on sports complex plans

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A public meeting to allow citizens to learn more about proposed plans for a new sports complex and offer comments has been set for Feb. 1.

The open house-style public meeting is set for 4 to 6 p.m. at the Henderson County Extension’s Expo Center, 3341 Kentucky 351 also known as Zion Road, behind the Kentucky Farm Bureau office.

Members of the sports complex committee along with Special Projects Manager Dylan Ward and other Henderson city staff will be available to talk with citizens about the project.

In compliance with state COVID-19 guidelines, the Henderson County Extension Expo has these restrictions for in-person attendance:

In-person attendance is limited to no more than 25 people who will maintain six feet of space from everyone who is not a member of their household.

Masks will be required at all times while participating in the meeting.

No food or drink is allowed in the meeting room.

For those who do not want to participate in an in-person meeting, a separate virtual opportunity to hear a presentation about the project and offer comments via the Zoom platform will take place at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 1. Information on how to join the meeting can be found here.

The brief presentation will take place shortly after 1:30 p.m. and the meeting will remain open for a time period after the presentation to receive questions and comments. The 65-acre sports complex site is located on Airline Road near Bent Creek Subdivision and was recently annexed into the city.

(This story was originally published on January 26, 2021)