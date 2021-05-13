Henderson man arrested after allegedly assaulting officers

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Henderson Police say they responded to the area near the Ramada Inn in reference to a disturbance.

Officers say when they arrived they found a man who was walking on the median on U.S 41 North yelling.

Police say they arrested Gary Joyner, 44, for public intoxication, when they say he became aggressive with officers in the back of the patrol car, and thrashing violently and assaulting officers.

Joyner was charged with additional charges including resisting arrest, assaulting an officer, and disorderly conduct.

(This was originally published May 13, 2021)