Henderson men charged after vehicle tries to run over family member; shots fired

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two Henderson men are facing charges after a vehicle tries to run over a man late Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Atkinson Street around 10 p.m. Sunday night for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found a large group of people and a white car with multiple bullet holes on the hood.

After talking with several individuals, Richard Dennis told police Isiah Utley-Gray tried to run over his uncle.

Dennis told police the car started swerving toward his uncle, and Dennis started shooting at the car multiple times.

Dennis and Isiah Utley-Gray were arrested and charged with wanton endangerment.

