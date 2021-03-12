Henderson Municipal Center reopens March 15

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Henderson Municipal Center will reopen to in-person visitors for the first time in nearly a year.

The city has been under a state of emergency since March 16 of last year due to the pandemic.

There will be a few changes when the building reopens, including a revamped lobby setup which allows for social distancing.

Visitors will also be required to wear facemasks, and check in with the receptionist upon entry.

The John F. Kennedy Community Center is partially open, with some restrictions from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Only the weight room will be open.

Pre-registration is required for the available hour-long sessions, and nine spaces are available for each session.

Masks are required at all times.

Temperature screenings must be done before entering.

The parks Department also has resumed rentals of the Denton Shelter and the Atkinson Clubhouse.

