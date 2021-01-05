Henderson Municipal Power and Light in talks with Big Rivers about possible purchase

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Municipal Power and Light said it’s talking with Big Rivers Electric about a possible purchase. In a letter to customers, HMPL and Big Rivers offered to begin negotiations about possibly purchasing the utility.
In November, Big Rivers announced it will move its corporate headquarters from Henderson to downtown Owensboro. HMPL said it is weighing all options, but said it remains committed to operating in Henderson.
(This story was originally published on January 5, 2021)
