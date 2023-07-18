HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The race for Kentucky Governor is heating up.

Republican candidate Daniel Cameron is scheduled to be in Henderson tomorrow to announce his running mate. It may be a familiar face to the Henderson community.

There is speculation across the commonwealth that Cameron will pick state senator Robby Mills of Henderson to be his running mate.

We did reach out to Mills, but we have not heard back. Officials did say the person was of local significance.

Robby Mills ran for the state house and, a couple of years later, ran for the senate.

During his time in Frankfort, he helped pass legislation, including a bill that banned transgender females from participating in female sports as well as an anti-hazing bill following the death of a UK student who died from alcohol poisoning.

While it has not been confirmed, there has been widespread speculation that tomorrow afternoon Daniel Cameron will announce Robby Mills as his running mate for governor.

Governor Andy Beshear is seeking re-election, and his running mate, Jacquelin Coleman, is also seeking a second term.

Eyewitness News will keep you up to date on who Daniel Cameron officially selects as his running mate.