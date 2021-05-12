Henderson Police arrest man on drug and fraud charges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Henderson Police say they made in arrest in connection to drugs and possible fraud charges Wednesday morning.

Police say they spotted two people in an alley on the 1400 block of Loeb Street at about 2 a.m.

Officers say after approaching the individuals, a male gave the name Marshall James James.

Authorities say they talked with the dispatch center, and was not able to confirm any information from that name.

After investigating the scene, they were able to confirm his identity as Raymond Mack.

Officers say they searched a bag Mack had on him and found suspected methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe.

Mack was transported to the Henderson County Detention Center where he faces charges including possession of methamphetamine, false identity information, and fraud credit card charges.

