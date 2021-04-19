Henderson Police search for answers into shooting investigation

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Police say they were called to investigate gun shots fire near the Central Learning Center in Henderson.

Officers say they found damage to a window of a residence at the 600 block of Washington Street.

Several shell casings were found in the area as well.

An investigation is ongoing.

If you or anyone you know have information regarding this incident you are asking to contact the Henderson Police Department, or you may also contact Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

(This story was originally published April 19, 2021)