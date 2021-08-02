City of Henderson re-instating mask policy

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)– The City of Henderson is reinstating its mask policy, requiring all employees, customers, and visitors to mask up while inside city buildings, facilities and vehicles starting August 2. This update is due to the recent surge of COVID-19 in Henderson County, throughout Kentucky and the Tri-State, according to city leaders.

Face masks are not required when you are alone in a room or office.

City officials are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated to help stop the spread of new COVID-19 cases.