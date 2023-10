HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Rotary Club of Henderson will host their 80th annual Rotary Field Day today, October 5.

The Field Day event will take place at North Middle School from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and students from all Henderson elementary schools will be in attendance. The students will participate in relay events, timed races, broad jump, softball throw and tug of war events.

Awards will be given out to the winning schools in each event along with a spirit award.