HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Rotary Club sent 400 valentines to the residents of Redbanks Nursing Home, Henderson Nursing and Rehab Center, Colonial Assisted Living Centers, and St. Anthony’s Hospice patients in honor of Valentine’s Day.

It is part of the Rotary Club of Henderson’s “Year of Service” wherein the group is committed to supporting the Henderson community with one or more service projects each month.

(This story was originally published on February 10, 2021)