HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- October is Polio Awareness month, and one of the pillars of Rotary International is eradicating the disease from the globe.

That goal is also part of the local Rotary Club’s mission, and Holli Blanford, president of the Henderson Rotary Club stops by to talk about Pints for Polio.

The rotary Club of Henderson invites the community to join as they raise money for Polio Awareness Month at Henderson Brewing Company on Wednesday, October 4. All tips and 10% of sales will directly benefit Rotary’s Polio Plus Society.