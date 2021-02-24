Henderson Salvation Army gives away free food boxes

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Salvation Army served local families with free boxes of food. The Salvation Army of Henderson, Kentucky hosted the food drive Wednesday. The Tri-State food bank donated 15 pallets worth of food. Boxes contain things like eggs, milk and chicken. Enough food to feed entire families.

“Enough to make sure a family isn’t going to go without, especially after the past few weeks we’ve had with the crazy weather this is just a way we can give back to our community and make sure they are having their ends met this month,” said Capt. Benny Carringer.

The Salvation Army said any leftover food will go to area non-profits and some will be moved to its pantry.

(This story was originally published on February 24, 2021)