Henderson sports complex could include several baseball, multi-purpose fields

HENDERSON, INDIANA (WEHT)- A committee has been cleared to work on a project on a piece of property in Henderson. The goal is to build a sports complex. Dylan Ward, project manager in Henderson, said this committee has been discussing ideas for what to do with this sports complex.

“With that group being together over the last couple years to do some research, we tried to get a grasp of what facilities the city has, what facilities we need, and what facilities are lacking,” Ward said.

A project that Ward said could include multi-purpose fields, parking, and more. Officials said that while many details are unknown, they’re aware this project will be complete in different construction phases.

“Potentially by the end of 2022, we would like to have at least six- the six ball diamonds built, along with 1-3 multi-purpose fields and maybe a concession stand along with associated parking and any other amenity structures,” Ward said.

The land they want to develop on is near the Bent Creek subdivision on Airline Road. Trace Stevens, with the committee, said that this won’t be overly taxing in any way to those who live near this property.

“Once the project is done I think the neighbors will find this park to be a good neighbor to their community and I think there is an opportunity for amenities and some other things in that park at a later date that will be a big boom and a big plus to the community out there in Bent Creek,” Stevens said.

Since this is something that’s meant to be a positive for the community, this committee wants input from those this complex will impact.

“We want to hear from the community, we want to hear from you all what is needed,” Ward said.

Community members met at the Henderson Education and Expo center Monday to help discuss different ideas on what to do. From there, those on the committee said they’ll look into finalizing plans and getting the bidding phase going.

(This story was originally published on February 1, 2021)