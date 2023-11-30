HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Students at Henderson County High School are ready to help families this Christmas, after raising $18,000.

Colonel’s Corner Bank, a student run bank at Henderson County High School recently held their annual Turkey of the Year fundraiser for the Adopt-A-Child Christmas Program, with the students surpassing their initial goal of $8,000.

On December 6, the funds will be used to shop for more than 60 Henderson County children at the Henderson Walmart. The school will also be working with the Youth Service Center at the school to help fellow students with any needs that they may have.