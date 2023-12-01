HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Henderson community is welcoming the holiday season tonight, and central park is already decked for the lighting of the Central Park Tree for Christmas.

The public is invited to join city officials as they light the Central park tree to officially kick off Christmas in the Park. Refreshments will be available for purchase as a fundraiser for the Henderson Breakfast Lions Leo Club and entertainment will be provided by the Henderson County High School Choir.

The following morning, December 2, the annual Henderson Merchant’s Christmas Parade will take place at 10:00 a.m. along Main Street and Elm Street. Eyewitness News will also have a team in this year’s parade.