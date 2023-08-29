HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Henderson Water Utility, crews have discovered a water main break affecting customers in Beech Grove in McLean County and Sebree in Webster County.

Officials says at this time, they advise residents to use bottled water for drinking. Water used for cooking needs to be brought to a rolling boil for five minutes.

Water that is used for washing clothes, bathing and other common uses does not need to be boiled.

Once the leak is repaired, water samples will be collected to check the safety of the water. Until the water it deemed safe, the boil advisory will remain in effect.

This story will be updated once the boil advisory has been lifted.