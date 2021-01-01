Henderson woman charged with assault for cutting boyfriend with champagne glass

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Henderson woman is charged with assault after Henderson Police say she cut her boyfriend overnight.

Henderson Police responded to the 500 block of Fair Street shortly after 1 a.m. after it was reported Tanya Carpenter cut her boyfriend with a broken champagne glass.

Officers arrested Carpenter and she was booked in the Henderson County Detention Center.

Carpenter is facing a second degree domestic violence assault charge.

(This story was originally published on January 1, 2021)