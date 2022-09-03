TRI-STATE (WEHT) – The Saturday storm is reeking havoc all over town. Viewers around the Tri-State have shared with us advice on what streets are currently flooded due to the storm.

Melissa Clausen was trying to drive on South Roosevelt Drive when her car almost got stuck. She says the water was over her tires and shared these pictures of the road with us.

Other viewers say that the following streets are also flooded:

South Green River Road near Adams Ave

South Green River Road south of the Lloyd Expressway

The intersection of Mill Road and North St. Joseph Ave

The intersection of Bellemeade and Hebron

The intersection of St. Mary’s Drive and Bellemeade Ave

The intersection of Harrison Blvd and East Sycamore Street

Pollack Ave

Covert Ave between Vann Ave and Green River Road

The intersection of Covert Ave and Dalehaven Drive

The intersection of Fielding Road and School Side Drive

Brentwood Ave near Ashley Court Apartments

Kansas Road

South Green River Road near Ruler Foods and Big Lots

This post will be updated as we learn more information about the flooding.