HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department responded to the Dollar Tree in the 400 block of south Green Street due to a report of a car hitting the store. When first responders got to the scene they realized the car was halfway inside the building.

Officials say the car is suspended in the air and the Building Codes Department has been called to the scene but there were no injuries. HFD ask the public to avoid the area so they can clear the scene as quickly and safely as possible.

This is breaking news and will be updated when more information becomes available.