OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Highway 54 is closed at Collier Avenue in Ohio County after a commercial vehicle overturned Saturday afternoon.

At least one person was flown to a Louisville hospital.

We’re told the wreck will take several hours to clean up, and a crane was brought in to bring the truck upright.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on January 23, 2021)