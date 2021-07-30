Historic C-47 will visit Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– That’s All, Brother will be in Evansville from Friday, August 6 until Sunday evening, August 8 at the Evansville Wartime Museum.

Over 75 years ago, on June 6, 1944, That’s All, Brother led the main airborne invasion of Normandy. The plane, which was piloted by Lt. Col John Donalson, led over 800 C-47s that dropped over 13,000

paratroopers into the battle. 75 years later, the CAF was able to bring airplane back to the skies over Normandy for the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The public is invited to on-board tours of That’s All, Brother with the aircraft crew, or to take the ultimate Living History Flight Experience and see Evansville from the sky. A limited number of flights are available on this C-47 at $249 per passenger. Tours of That’s All, Brother will be done from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM on

Friday, August 6, and 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday, August 7 and 8, excluding

flying times.

Admission to the Evansville Wartime Museum during this event is $11 per person. On board tours of That’s All, Brother are $10 per person. Passengers purchasing flights will also need to pay admission into the museum. Those who wish to fly can reserve online.