Historic home fire investigation will be lengthy, officials say

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Firefighters from five stations spent several hours Sunday battling flames at a historical home in southern Spencer County in Indiana. Fire officials said since the house was destroyed by the flames, it’s going to be a lengthy investigation to pinpoint exactly what happened. No one was inside at the time.

The house stood on County Road 850 West. The Spencer County Sheriff said specialized trucks had to be used because there were no fire hydrants in the area. The homeowners tell us it was well-known in the community.

(This story was originally published on March 8, 2021)