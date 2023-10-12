HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Historic Newburgh’s Halloween Illuminations at the Gene Aurand Trailhead is kicking off on October 12 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Halloween Illuminations takes place over two weekends from October 12-15, and October 19-22 and tickets are $5 per person or you can purchase a family pack of 5 tickets for $20. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door, and children ages 3 and under in a stroller do not need a ticket.

The self guided illumination walk features family-friendly ghosts, carved pumpkins, and lights that will illuminate the trail each night. Guests at the Halloween Illuminations event can set their own pace while walking along the fully accessible trail.

The mile long walk takes roughly 30 minutes to complete, and all proceeds from the event will benefit Historic Newburgh. Advanced purchase tickets can be found by following the link to eventbrite.com.