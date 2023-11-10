HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Historic Newburgh is kicking off the Christmas season with a pub crawl to benefit Christmas Decorations for the Town of Newburgh.

The Grinch-mas Pub Crawl will take place on November 12 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will feature 9 different locations for participants to enjoy. The event will also feature free trolley rides to transport participants from bar to bar, where they can get their wristband marked.

When wristbands are marked and turned in, participants can attend a After-Party at the Jennings Street Public House from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to win prizes, and enjoy an ugly Christmas sweater contest.

Wristbands can be purchased for $10 if bought in advance, or will be sold at each pub the day of for $15 cash only. Tickets can be purchased a the historic Newburgh website, historicnewburgh.org/grinch-pub-crawl.