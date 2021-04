ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEHT)-The Holiday Drive-in is opening back up for the spring and summer season starting in early May.

A post on the Drive-In’s Facebook page says they will know the scheduled movies and showtimes closer to the opening date.

Holiday Drive-In will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting May 7.

(This story was originally published April 9, 2021)