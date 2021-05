ROCKPORT, Ind.( WEHT)- The Holiday Drive-In is opening back up for the summer season.

According the Drive-In’s website, there are four movies being shown Friday evening.

Tom and Jerry, Godzilla versus Kong. Mortal Kombat, and The Little Things.

The first movie begins at 7:45 p.m.

The Holiday Drive-In will be open Friday through Sunday throughout the summer season.

(This story was originally published May 7, 2021)