HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Fire crews in Southern Gibson County were busy over the Christmas holiday weekend, fighting two different fires.

On Saturday, at around 6 p.m., Fort Branch Fire Department and Haubstadt Fire Territory were called to a structure fire near the 5400 block of E 575 S in Fort Branch.

At around 8 a.m. on Sunday, Owensville and Fort Branch Fire crews were called to another structure fire near the 400 block of W. Brummitt Street in Owensville.

Eyewitness News will continue to update with more details as they become available.