Holiday travel continues during COVID-19 pandemic

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – People are encouraged to be more careful this holiday season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been a totally different year,” said Sharon Across.

The COVID-19 pandemic turned out daily lives upside down earlier this year. We’ve stayed home and limited our time in public. Now we hit one of the busiest travel times of the year: Christmas. But this year, people say getting in the car and making the road trip isn’t as busy as expected.

“No, not really. There’s a few but I got the feeling people are going from family to family,” said Billy Greene, a truck driver.

Airports still remain open for people to travel as well. People at the airport say they’ve noticed things look a little less busy than usual as they come through the lines. But they’ve noticed they do feel safe as they come through.

“Just walking through the airport seeing people wear masks is weird. But safety measures we understand. I mean we felt safe,” said Tim Loehrlein.

Ensuring everyone gets where they need to go in a safe manner.

“It’s always interesting to see how people, even during a pandemic, be humane and be nice to each other,” said Loehrlein.

People say they’re making do with different travel restrictions this Christmas.

(This story was originally published on December 2, 2020)

