Holiday World raises money for Isaiah 117 House

SANTA CLAUS, Ind (WEHT)– Holiday World is celebrating a major milestone. The theme park is celebrating 75 years in the business.

To celebrate, park officials held a big event complete with mascots, music and fun. They announced a new charity partnership with Isaiah 117 House Spencer-Perry Co IN.

For the rest of the season if you use the promo code “FOSTER” you will get five dollars off your ticket. One dollar of every purchase will go to the organization to help impact foster care efforts in Spencer County.