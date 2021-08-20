Home Team Friday Week 1: Games and Scores

(WEHT)- Week 1 for Home Team Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter Friday night for all the latest scores!

Games:

Southridge vs. Linton-Stockton- 6:30 p.m.

Princeton vs. Forest Park- 6:30 p.m.

Columbus North vs. Gibson Southern- 6:30 p.m.

Jasper vs. Memorial- 6:30 p.m.

St. Xavier vs. Owensboro- 6:30 p.m.

Louisville Waggener vs. Pike Central- 6:30 p.m.

Bosse vs. Vincennes Lincoln- 6:30 p.m.

Henderson County vs. Calloway County- 7:00 p.m.

Heritage Hills vs. Mt. Vernon- 7:00 p.m.

North vs. Castle- 7:00 p.m.

Breckinridge County vs. Hancock County- 7:00 p.m.

Reitz vs. Harrison- 7:00 p.m.

Central vs. Mater Dei- 7:00 p.m.

Ohio County vs. McLean County- 7:00 p.m.

Fort Campbell vs. Muhlenberg County- 7:00 p.m.

South Spencer vs. North Posey- 7:00 p.m.

Apollo vs. Owensboro Catholic- 7:00 p.m.

North Daviess vs. Tecumseh- 7:00 p.m.

Perry Central vs. Tell City- 7:00 p.m.

Madisonville-North Hopkins vs. Union County- 7:00 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Webster County- 7:00 p.m.

Daviess County vs. Meade County- 8:00 p.m.

SCORES:

Southridge-0

vs. Linton-Stockton-0

1Q

Princeton-0

vs. Forest Park-0

1Q

Columbus North-0

vs. Gibson Southern-7

1Q

Jasper-7

vs. Memorial-0

1 Q

St. Xavier-14

vs. Owensboro-0

2Q

Henderson County-0

vs. Calloway County-0

1Q

Heritage Hills-0

vs. Mt. Vernon- 0

1Q

North-0

vs. Castle-0

1Q

Breckinridge County-0

vs. Hancock County-0

1Q

Reitz-0

vs. Harrison-0

1Q

Central-0

vs. Mater Dei-0

1Q

Ohio County-0

vs. McLean County-0

1Q

Fort Campbell-0

vs. Muhlenberg County-0

1Q

South Spencer-0

vs. North Posey-0

1Q

Apollo-0

vs. Owensboro Catholic-0

1Q

North Daviess-0

vs. Tecumseh-0

1Q

Perry Central-0

vs. Tell City-0

1Q

Madisonville-North Hopkins-0

vs. Union County-0

1Q

Hopkins County Central-0

vs. Webster County-0

1Q

