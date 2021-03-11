Homeless Connect handing out grab-and-go meals next week

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – In Evansville, Homeless Connect of Southwest Indiana is switching gears because of the pandemic.

Instead of moving forward with its annual event, the organization will be handing out grab-and-go meals on March 18. In a normal year, Homeless Connect hosts a massive event to help connect homeless Tri-Staters with resources aimed at getting them back on their feet including hair cuts, health screening and access to government assistance.

Luckily, those resources are still available through the organization.

(This story was originally published on March 11, 2021)

