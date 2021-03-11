Homeowner thankful dog alerted family about home fire

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Fire ripped through a home in Posey County Thursday morning. The Marrs Township Fire Department posted pictures on Facebook showing flames pouring out from inside the home.

There isn’t much left of the house on Elk Trail Drive. Everyone made it out safely. The homeowner thanked his dog, Kiddo, for barking and waking up the family alerting them to the fire.

“Very lucky to get out. I would not have lived I wouldn’t be here right now for what she saved my life,” said Andy Norell

Fire officials said the Red Cross of Posey County is helping the family.

(This story was originally published on March 11, 2021)