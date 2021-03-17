Hoosier Lottery hosts greening of Indianapolis canal

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – The Athletic Club Foundation, in partnership with the Hoosier Lottery, hosted the 24th Annual Hoosier Lottery Greening of the Canal in Indianapolis Wednesday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

As part of the festivities, Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah M. Taylor delivered remarks and selected a winner of the Hoosier Lottery Guess the Coins social media contest which received more than 4,000 entries. The winner won a $500 prize package. Four additional prizes of $100 will also be awarded.

Before the downtown canal was turned green, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and Taylor thanked the men and women who have been fighting on the front lines of the pandemic all year.

The Athletic Club Foundation also introduced the 2021 Irish Citizen of the Year, John Hegarty. John was born in Ireland and moved to Indianapolis in 1988. He is the retired principal of Scecina Memorial High School and a longtime member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

(This story was originally published on March 17, 2021)