Hoosiers will no longer need handgun permits under proposed law

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Handgun permits in Indiana may be a thing of the past in the near future.

The House Public Policy Committee approved a bill that would no longer require Hoosiers to obtain a permit to carry a handgun. It would still prohibit certain people from carrying a gun.

Much of the discussion in the committee meeting did not address whether doing away with permits was a good idea, instead, it focused on what will happen to the 10-million dollars the state receives each year from people applying for the permits.

About half that money goes to local law enforcement agencies for training and the other half goes into the general fund.

“We have committed to putting a line item in the budget to fully fund that item for those departments. They use that money for training, firearms, ammunition, bulletproof vests, and we did not want to restrict their ability to do that,” said State Rep. Ben Smalt.

“How do we go home and explain to teachers we couldn’t afford to give you a raise, but we passed a bill with a $10 million dollar impact,” said State Rep. Terri Austin.

If approved the bill would go into effect in March of 2022.