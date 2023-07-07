EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Local non-profit Hope Dot Com has teamed up with a popular food truck on this scorching summer day to serve up free sandwiches for the homeless and hungry.

“They are very grateful, they just love our food. When they first come here, they say, “What can I order?” I go anything off the menu. They go ‘Anything?’ And I’m like yeah anything, and they are like ‘Oh Wow’,” says Michele Smith, co-founder of Cheese Queen food truck.

The Cheese Queen food truck is well known throughout the region for their delicious dairy delicacies, chicken, burgers, and more – in particular, they’re compassion for the homeless population. Normally 25-30 people show up for food and conversation, and in the organization’s time of these giveaways, smith says she gotten to know those suffering from housing insecurity.

“A lot of them, they’ll tell me how many days sober they are, they’ll tell me when they got their first apartment., so they come back and tell me all the time what’s going on with their lives, we really are grateful they do that, because that way it feels like we’re helping them,” says Smith.

None of this would be possible without Smith’s longtime friend, Cathy Myers, and her vision in Hope Dot Com, hope being an acronym for helping overwhelmed people everywhere. The organization offers numerous services, providing sack lunches and bottled water daily, kids camps, and even resources to help people who have lost identification.

“My passion is to see people’s lives changed and transformed and when we see them receive housing, see them get a full stomach, or whatever items they need, it takes us to that level of at least we’re seeing the community be changed,” says Cathy Myers, founder of Hope Dot Com.

Hope Dot Com and Cheese Queen offer these free meals to all hungry or homeless people the first Friday and the 2nd Thursday of every month behind Hope Dot Com’s building on Locust Street in Downtown Evansville.