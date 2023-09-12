HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- HOPE of Evansville will be holding an Outreach Day event today, September 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 900 N Main St.

The event will feature free food, community resources, homeownership advice, a seminar, and much more. During the event attendees will have access to assistance with viewing their credit reports, financial decision tools, and will be taught about fraud awareness and prevention.

HOPE of Evansville is an organization founded in 1967, that is dedicated to working with low-to-moderate income households to break down barriers to homeownership. HOPE has programs targeted towards financial education, credit coaching, and housing counseling to equip people for homeownership in addition to helping homeowners maintain homeownership. To learn more about HOPE of Evansville, visit their website at hopeofevansville.org.