EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Some people in the Tristate who are homeless face several obstacles, one of which is having adequate shoes.

Acknowledging this need, HopeDotCom held a giveaway event to help make a difference.

More than 450 pairs of shoes and boots, of all sizes, types, and brands were available completely free of charge at HopeDotCom’s Locust Street location to those in need.

“Shoes was an issue, we addressed it. Any type of issue we can find to address and make it possible, we try to do that,” says Cathy Myers, founder of HopeDotCom.

In addition to the free footwear, water, sock, and granola bars were provided. One man told Eyewitness News he was thrilled to have been able to attend and get the items he needs.

“It makes an impact, yeah definitely. I see people with practically no shoes on, ya know? So this really helps. It really does,” said Robbie, a man who received shoes.

After people picked up their shoes, they were able to head to the courthouse for a completely free and delicious meal courtesy of The Cheese Queen.

“I got me some brand new shoes, got me here down at cheese queen getting something good to eat. Cheeseburger, Doritos, Dr. Pepper..I love it,” says Alan, a man who received shoes and quickly went to try the food.

HopeDotCom’s next event will take place at their location September 14th from 11-1 p.m., where they will once again be partnering up with The Cheese Queen to give out free meals. Information and resources about healthcare, housing, and more will also be provided.

“I have a passion for people, and I have saw, from different levels, of people that are hurting, and in pain….And for me, if I can help them, I am here to help serve our community to the best we can,” says Myers.